Arran runners compete in Saltcoats

A smaller than usual contingent of Arran runners took the trip to the mainland last Sunday for the North Ayrshire Athletic Club’s annual 10k run in Saltcoats.

Just three Arran runners took part this year – Patrick Scott, Amanda Hogge and Caroline McArdle – who are pictured here at St Matthews Academy before the start of the race. Patrick said: ‘It was quite hot but we were all pleased with our times.’



