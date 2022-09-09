Arran concede cup game

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran AFC were unable to field a team for their cup game last Sunday and had to forfeit the match for the second time this season.

They had been due to travel to Douglas Amateurs for the Sunday Amateur Scottish Cup 22-23 first round tie. Douglas were awarded a 3-0 walkover score.

Arran are due to travel to an away game against Troon Town AFC on Sunday, but it is worth checking the club’s Facebook page nearer the day.



