Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 36, 2022

Saturday September 7, 2002

Built by Bavarian craftsmen in 1843 to mark the marriage of the son of the Duke of Hamilton and Princess Marie of Baden, the Bavarian summer house at the castle has been renovated by Arran craftsmen Willie and John Innes. 01_B36ABTYACC01

Friends of Brodick Castle have been keeping themselves fit while helping to make the gardens tidy. 01_B36ABTYACC02





Joanne Marr and Glen Sloss played with Arran Brass for the final time at the leavers concert. Joanne and Glen have played cornets with the band for more than eight years but are moving on to further education. 01_B36ABTYACC03

New Arran minister in charge of Lamlash, Shiskine, Pirnmill and Lochranza, the Rev Barry Knight, with other members of the clergy at his induction at Lamlash. 01_B36ABTYACC04

The victorious Brodick Kiscadale team: Linda Johnston, Jill Plenderleith, captain Elma Bayne, Pat Reid and Isobel MacDonald. 01_B36ABTYACC05

Kiscadale finalists, Brodick, and Shiskine players: Carole Arthur, Elizabeth Kelso, captain Jenni Turnbull, Pat Adamson and Fiona Crawford. 01_B36ABTYACC06



