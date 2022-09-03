Mental health funding scheme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Mental Health Commission has launched its own Participatory Budgeting (PB) scheme to run alongside North Ayrshire Council’s Youth PB.

This PB will allow groups to apply for grants between £300 and £10,000 for projects aimed at improving the mental health of young people in North Ayrshire.

Applicants can apply via the National Lottery’s Awards for All Scotland site. Applications will be sent to the commission where young people will meet to long-list the applications and decide who goes forward to a public vote in November.





Speaking about the scheme, project lead Nairn McDonald said: ‘This PB is a partnership between the North Ayrshire Mental Health Commission, Leaders Unlocked and the National Lottery. Our citizen researchers will be the ones who promote this exciting new opportunity, set the additional eligibility criteria and manage the long listing process.

‘The final vote will be open to every young person in North Ayrshire. The hope is we see groups applying for a range of grant sizes to support a wide range of projects that will help improve the mental health and well-being of young people in North Ayrshire.’

Eligibility criteria can be found on the National Lottery website and further information can be obtained by contacting project lead Nairn McDonaldon at nairn@leaders-unlocked.org





Project lead Nairn McDonald. No_B34mental01