Rescue volunteers hoist sheep to safety

Arran Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) members took on an unusual challenge last weekend when volunteers went to the assistance of a sheep.

The hapless animal was spotted at the bottom of a disused mine shaft at Glen Sannox and was hoisted back to safety by the team.

An AMRT spokesperson described the incident on Sunday as: ‘Some good rope work practice for team members.’





The sheep is reported to be doing well and was unaffected by the fall.

Arran Mountain Rescue Team members attend to the sheep in the Glen Sannox hills. Photograph: AMRT. No_B35AMRT01

The sheep is released after being rescued. Photograph: AMRT. No_B35AMRT02



