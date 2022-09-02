Faerie tales season comes to a close

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This week sees the final performances of Arran Faerie Trails, drawing to a close the summer season of storytelling performances in the Roots Of Arran woodland near Brodick.

Funded by Visit Scotland, as part of 2022’s Year of Stories, island storyteller Marty Ross has spent the better part of the last three months enacting dramatic tales of the magical and mysterious in one of the most beautiful, but least known, landscapes on the island, to audiences mingling islanders with island visitors, young and old. Stories have ranged from a Scottish variant on Beauty and the Beast, featuring a hairy coo, to eerie tales of Arran’s own white stag and of a fateful love affair in a haunted forest.

‘I’ve been performing as a live storyteller for some while now,’ said Ross, ‘everywhere from Arran to the Edinburgh Fringe to London, but this has been the most ambitious project I’ve ever tackled, the storytelling equivalent of walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats. It has been fantastic to make these stories come to the fullest, most dramatic life in a natural setting that could itself almost come from a fairy tale or Gothic romance. It has been wonderful to have so many folk respond so positively.





‘But all good things come to and end and for those islanders who’ve talked enthusiastically about coming along but haven’t yet got round to it, this is the last call. We’ve created something well worth seeing – immersive outdoor theatre unlike anything you may have seen before – and I wouldn’t want anyone to miss out.’

Ghostly Tales are performed Wednesday and Friday at 6.30pm, Faerie Tales on Sunday and Thursday at 2pm, meeting point outside Old Brodick Post Office, until Friday September 9, inclusive.

Storyteller Marty Ross. No_B35Marty01



