Bowling club blues

There was a time, not so long ago, when you could pause passing Brodick Bowling Club and watch the gentile game being played while out walking on a summer’s night. Nearby the tennis courts were bustling with youngsters.

What a sad sight now to see the bowling green parched and unloved and the tennis courts overgrown with just one sagging net in the middle of the three courts.

But what is more galling is the bowling club has been fighting since March to try and get a lease sorted out to get the green open this summer. But it has been met with frustration after frustration in dealing with, first KA Leisure then the council to try and get what should be something pretty straightforward sorted out.





KA Leisure did not even have the decency to tell the club it was washing its hands of the bowling green and tennis courts as well as facilities on the mainland. Considering the body was set up as an arms-length body by the council to run its sports facilities it seems odd it can can now abandon any commitment to them.

At least the council now says it wants to find a solution and while it may be too late for this season, let’s hope the club is back up and running in 2023.



