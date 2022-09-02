Arran well beaten by in-form Castlepark

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Amateur Football Club (AFC) were beaten 9-0 when they travelled to Kilwinning Sports Club to face Castlepark AFC on Sunday.

With both teams only able to field 12 players, the opposition side outperformed Arran from the start of the game.

Describing their performance on the day, a Castlepark spokesman said: ‘We started from the get-go, moving the ball superbly. The tempo and intent was the best I have ever seen from us and we didn’t let it drop for the full game. Every single player was outstanding and showed what can happen when we play to our full potential.’





The team praised Arran for making the journey over despite being a number of players short and wished Arran the best in their league campaign.

The next game for Arran AFC will be the first round of the Sunday Amateur Scottish Cup this weekend when the team face an away tie to Douglas Amateurs from South Lanarkshire.