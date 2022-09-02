Arran Junior Sailing Club enjoy an Alba adventure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ten young people and two leaders from Arran Junior Sailing Club sailed 216 miles from Oban to Greenock as part of their Ocean Youth Trust Scotland competent crew award.

The trip, from August 15 to August 21, which had been planned for three-and-half years but was delayed twice as a result of Covid, saw the crew sailing the 70-foot Alba Venturer through some of the most famous tidal areas in Scotland including the Corryvrecken whirlpools and the Mull of Kintyre.

Highlights included having dolphins swim beside the boat, visiting the remote Garvellachs island chain and sailing through the night in a force six wind.





As well as sailing the boat, the crew had to live together in close quarters and take turns cooking for 18, which can be quite tricky when the boat is leaning over at 25 degrees. Everyone had to help clean the boat during the daily ‘happy hour’ and to complete their competent crew course, all the students had to learn about safety procedures, weather, rowing the dinghy and learn five different knots.

Although there was some sea sickness as the boat headed south-east from Islay towards the Mull of Kintyre, the crew had a fantastic time on the their week-long expedition and have been invited to apply as individuals to sail from Norway to Shetland next year.

Special thanks to the funders who helped subsidise the trip: Arran Junior Sailing, Arran Yacht Club, North Ayrshire Council community benefit fund, The Outdoor Partnership, Arran Society of Glasgow and various private donations.

All the crew, parents and funders will be invited to a film night in November to watch highlights of the week.





The Junior Sailing Club meets every Tuesday evening Easter to October to learn to sail in dinghies around Lamlash Bay. It is open to all youngsters from primary seven and up. Anyone is interested in joining should speak to Amanda Hogge at the high school.

Andy McNamara.

The Alba Venturer is heeled over. NO_B35sailing01

Hoisting the mainsail. NO_B35sailing02

Jack at the helm. NO_B35sailing03

On the Garvellachs island chain. NO_B35sailing04

Passing by Largybeg. NO_B35sailing05

Tacking the boat through the wind. NO_B35sailing06