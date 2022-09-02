Arran Banner letters – week 35, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

On the buses

Sir,

I have had a caravan in Lamlash for the past 13 years and have enjoyed many trips to Arran in that time.





I always choose to travel by car subject to the vagaries of CalMac, but on Wednesday August 24 I decided to make a brief day visit to the caravan and decided to leave the car at Ardrossan and get the bus from Brodick to Lamlash.

I left Glasgow at 8am intending to get the 9.45am Caledonian Isles sailing from Ardrossan. Plenty of time, I thought.

Unfortunately a major incident stopped the traffic on the A71 stretch from the roundabout at the junction with the A77 and the roundabout at the Cook School. This hold up was so long that when I finally got to Ardrossan the Caledonian Isles was under way and clearing the harbour. No matter, the Isle of Arran at 11.05am would do.

I got to Brodick at noon and went looking for a 323 bus to Lamlash. I was surprised to find there were no signs of any buses. I went across to the Stagecoach office and spoke to two employees who told me, when I asked if I could get a timetable, that ‘SPT don’t give us timetables anymore’. I was also told that ‘buses don’t meet the wee boat’. Something of a surprise that, hardly 21st century tourist friendly.





I decided to get help from the Tourist Information Office but the sign on the door ‘Closed till 1.30pm’ put the tin lid on that.

Plan B involved hiring a car, so I went into the Gulf station office, which advertised car hire, to be told all the cars were out on hire.

However, there was a large van in the car park with ‘Hire Me’ written on it so I asked if it was for hire. ‘You’ll need a driving licence and a utility bill before you can hire the van.’

You always carry a utility bill on your person when you visit Arran, don’t you?

‘The van’s tank is empty any way and we don’t have any diesel left,’ I was told. The lady behind the counter was extremely helpful by calling several taxis to pick me up but they were all on hires. She even asked a customer if he could take me to Lamlash but sadly his van was full and couldn’t help.

At this point I decided I would go back to the bus shelter and wait. Eventually a 323 arrived and I got on. I presented my Saltire Bus pass to the driver and, guess what, it didn’t work.

The driver tried several times then told me to take a seat. This was the first time I’d been on a bus to Lamlash since the 1950s when Lennox’s Bedford OB took me on my annual holidays as a child.

I got off the bus at the high school and walked to the caravan site.

While there, as I tried to plan the return route to Brodick, kind neighbours came up with a solution which meant I could get back to Brodick and catch the ferry. I’m truly grateful to them.

On that return journey, while I thought through the events of the day, I came to the conclusion that living on Arran must be extremely frustrating when factors over which you have no control can so influence your life.

I also came to the conclusion the local councillor and MSP should justify the votes they are given by giving SPT and Stagecoach a hefty wake up call to provide a bus service to every ferry and not just the ‘big boat’.

I will be back but from now on I will always travel by car. Not environmentally friendly but, in my opinion, SPT and Stagecoach must accept they don’t give me much of an incentive to travel by bus.

Yours,

Dr Alistair Ramsay MBE,

Glasgow.

Haud your wheesht

Sir,

This September marks the return of The Big Wheesht, Age Scotland’s fundraising challenge which asks participants in the west of Scotland to ‘haud their wheesht’ to tackle loneliness and isolation among older people.

Through the challenge, the national charity for older people hopes to highlight the unwelcome silence so many older people live with on a daily basis, with research revealing that 218,000 over 50s in Scotland feel lonely all or most of the time and 53 per cent feel lonelier in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fundraisers can get involved any time throughout the month and there are various ways to take part – from holding a sponsored silence to parting company with their mobile phone or social media.

Funds raised through The Big Wheesht will help support Age Scotland’s friendship services which aim to tackle loneliness and isolation by providing anyone aged 50 or over with a listening ear and opportunity to have a regular chat.

Running throughout September, we’re encouraging people to take part in this sponsored silence with a difference. It could be two hours, 24 hours or more – how you ‘haud your wheesht’ is up to you.

Every penny raised will go towards our services providing vital support for older people across Scotland and tackling the devastating impact of loneliness and isolation.

Older people are facing a particularly difficult time at the moment, so it’s more important than ever they have somewhere to turn for advice and friendship. With your support, we can make sure we can be there for every older person who needs us now and in the future.

To sign up for The Big Wheesht or to find more information, visit www.age.scot/BigWheesht.

Yours,

Michelle Supple,

Director of charity services,

Age Scotland.