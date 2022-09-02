Julie is Arran High School Dux

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and photographs by Colin Smeeton

Arran High School celebrated the sporting, social, musical and academic achievements of its pupils at a special award ceremony at the school on Tuesday evening with parents and grandparents filling the community theatre.

The event was the first full indoor award event with parents since 2020 and in her opening speech, head teacher Susan Foster welcomed its return and praised the pupils for their remarkable achievements and for their resilience and fortitude during the pandemic.





The evening started with the sporting achievement awards for pupils, then moved on to the announcement of prefects and captains.

New captains Megan McCartney and Eilidh Kincaid conducted the first duties of their post by compereing the event before a short musical interlude by Annie West, Annie McKelvie and Harry Gilmore.

Class awards were then announced with all the awards being presented in rapid succession with a high number of awards in each class year.

The inter-house awards followed and past pupils, now parents, showed their previous school loyalties by cheering loudly as Iorsa was named this year’s winning house based on points.





Professor George Baillie, a molecular pharmacologist from the University of Glasgow, then spoke with pupils about his career and provided pupils with advice about achieving their dreams, with the emphasis placed on the many routes possible for achieving their dreams.

Special awards and trophies were then presented by head teacher Susan Foster and Professor George Baillie, with Isla Cureton taking the Margaret Wright trophy for achievement in S4.

The evening was rounded off with a standing ovation and a thunderous round of applause as Julie Hamill was announced as Dux.

Depute head Michelle Bunting thanked all the parents for attending, the pupils for their hard work and the organisers, especially Mairi Duff, for all of the hard work which went into making the award event possible and such a success.