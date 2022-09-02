A feast of fine events for arts lovers to enjoy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The McLellan Arts Festival started with a bang last Thursday and Friday with outstanding performances of Cicely Gill’s play Sail or Stay playing to packed enthusiastic audiences.

They seemed thrilled by the set, characters and incidents as well as the quality of the acting and of the authentic music ably performed by Angus Adamson and his fellow musicians.

The festival continues this weekend tonight (Friday) in the community theatre in Arran High School, Lamlash, with Scozzesi, an exhilarating quartet of male opera singers at the top of their game and the poshest boy band you are likely to see. A great night for opera lovers and anyone who loves song. The Scozzesi night will be a joy and will include, amongst many others, music from La Boheme, Turandot, The Pearl Fishers, The Magic Flute, Pagliacci, Faure and Les Miserables.





Tomorrow, Saturday September 3, in the community theatre, there will be an exciting performance of Hermia’s Dream, a new interpretation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream seen through the eyes of Hermia, one of the young lovers. The play, which also uses dance and movement, is performed by talented students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is only suitable for those 12 years and over.

Lastly, also in the community theatre on Sunday September 4, there will be a performance of The Mozart Requiem, conducted by Andrew Nunn, with soloists from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and a McLellan Festival chorus of local people and friends. For ticket information, see the advert on this page.

Next week, on Wednesday September 7, in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall, there will be a fascinating portrayal of Nan Shepherd’s writing and poetic work.

The final event of the festival will take place on Saturday September 10 at Brodick Hall and Arran Heritage Museum. Wee Mac, the fabulous book festival for children, will feature many acclaimed writers including Carol Ann Duffy. All sessions are free with something for every age.





The cast of Cicely Gill’s play Sail or Stay which played to packed audiences. NO_B35play01

There will be a performance of Hermia’s Dream by students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland this weekend. NO_B35play02

Nan Shepherd, the late Scottish modernist writer and poet. NO_B35play03