Tiny tots start the academic year at ‘big’ school

Brodick Primary School’s head teacher Shirley MacLachlan and principal teacher Claire Mooney welcomed a new cohort of P1 pupils at the start of the school year last Thursday morning. For the pupils this was their first taste of ‘big’ school after attending nursery and there were no tears from the children. The same cannot be said for the parents who waved goodbye to their children as they were led into the classroom. See page three for further details and photographs. 01_B34BPS01