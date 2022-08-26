McLellan Arts Festival continues with second week of events

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The McLellan Arts Festival continues tomorrow (Saturday August 27) with an exciting performance by internationally-famous Hollie McNish.

Hollie, who is also the judge of the McLellan Poetry Award this year, comes fresh to Arran from the Edinburgh Festival and is supported by the dynamic young Glasgow spoken word poet Michael Mullen.





The evening will also see the announcement of the winners of the McLellan Poetry Competition with the winner being present to read their poem.

The rest of next week has plenty to offer.

On Wednesday August 31, in Corrie and Sannox Hall there will be something rather special – a showing of Nosferatu, which is the first and iconic Dracula film. The special thing is that it is the centenary of the making of the film in 1922 and it is, of course, silent.

However an amazing pianist and composer, Dymtro Morykit has composed an acclaimed concerto to accompany the film and will play this alongside the film – just as if the audience were in a cinema from days gone by. Dymtro is fresh from performing this in the Albert Hall.





Another treat is in store on Thursday evening in Whiting Bay Hall – a night of foot stomping traditional music and song with world famous fiddler Paul Anderson, singer Shona Anderson, The Oran Collective and Tim Pomeroy.

Paul Anderson has long been associated with the Elphinstone Institute, Aberdeen University, which curates the culture of the North East of Scotland and was recently awarded an MBE for services to traditional fiddle music, and also for raising thousands of pounds for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after they had successfully treated him for a lymphoma.

His zest for life and his fiddle is absolutely infectious and with great support acts you are bound to have an exhilarating evening.

Just as exciting, on Friday evening in the Community Theatre in Lamlash, comes Scozzesi. Scozzesi is an exciting quartet of male opera singers at the top of their game and the poshest boy band you are likely to see. A great night for opera lovers and anyone who loves song.

The weekend brings exciting drama. On Saturday September 3, in the community Theatre there will be a performance of Hermia’s Dream which is a new interpretation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream but through the eyes of Hermia, one of the young lovers.

This play, which also uses dance and movement, is performed by talented students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Lastly, but not at all least, in the Community Theatre is a performance of The Mozart Requiem, a glorious piece, conducted by Andrew Nunn, with soloists from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and a McLellan Festival Chorus of local people and friends.

Further information about the performances and how to purchase tickets can be found at https://www.arrantheatreandarts.co.uk/mclellan-festival