Irresponsible wild campers ruin it for everyone

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Irresponsible wild campers are being blamed for an increase in litter, abandoned tents and camping paraphernalia left on Brodick beach, according to Arran Geopark staff who have being clearing up the mess left behind by informal campers.

Malcolm Wilkinson, Arran Geopark project coordinator, said: ‘This season, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of waste being left behind by campers in particular.

‘While most users are responsible and adhere to leave no trace principles, a small minority are sadly leaving behind a big mess.





‘Much of the impact has been seen along Brodick beach but we have also cleaned up sites around Sannox and Catacol.

‘Abandoned tents, airbeds, pots, pans, bottle, cans, food and, on several occasions, human waste have been cleared up this year.’

Arran Geopark’s ranger Jamie Barrow usually works across the island to manage the pressures on the island’s natural environment by improving the path network, leading volunteer projects, and communicating with visitors, landowners and local people, however, this season he has been kept busy clearing up abandoned camp sites and detritus.

Jamie’s role has been funded by NatureScot’s Better Places Green Recovery Fund which is focussed on ‘boots on the ground’ work to make a big difference for to the community.





The scheme provides support for the employment of seasonal rangers and visitor operations posts to engage with the public and help manage visitor numbers, pressures and behaviours, during the busy summer season.

Malcom continued: ‘We are keen to encourage everyone to play their part. If you see rubbish, consider clearing it up yourself – every little bit helps.

‘If you encounter antisocial behaviour, and feel you can’t approach the culprits directly, then the police can be contacted on the non-emergency 101 number.

‘We would also like to highlight the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which allows responsible access to most land in Scotland.

‘In particular: there is no right to light fires – use a stove instead; take away all your belongings and litter – leave no trace; use public toilets where available. If not, go at least 30 metres from open water and carry a trowel and bury your waste.’

If you would like to get involved and help in the work going on all around the island, Arran Geopark run regular volunteer work meets which can be seen at www.arrangeopark.co.uk/events.

To report any issues of abandoned campsites or litter, Jamie can be contacted directly at ranger@arrangeopark.co.uk and via text on 07419 828 653.