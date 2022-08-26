Ewan and Craig battle it out at AGA Champion of Champions final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Golfers Association’s Champion of Champions final was held last Friday and was fiercely contested by Ewan McKinnon of Corrie and Craig Young of Lamlash at Corrie Golf Club.

This was the 40th competition, having started in 1982 when the late Willie Innes set the standard by winning the first three events representing Lochranza Castle.

After the first and second games held on August 12 and 15, the cream came to the top with arguably the best two golfers on the island competing for the title of champion of all Arran clubs.





It was a wonderful evening for golf, enhanced by the magnificent standard of the Corrie golf course. Spectators who turned out to witness this game were in for a treat.

There have been many excellent finals over the 40 years and George McKechnie, who has been present at all of them, rated it to be among the best.

Dougie MacFarlane has 10 wins and seven runners-up, Ewan McKinnon has 10 wins and runner-up on four occasions, Nicol Auld has four wins and one runner-up.

Ewan was striving to beat Dougie Macfarlane’s record of 10 wins, which he equalled in 2019.





The game began by sharing the first few holes, then the standard of golf intensified with both sharing birdies for the next four.

Best ball for the first nine being 25, game square. The outward nine began in the same theme, birdies winning the holes.

Craig had 3 birdies, 3 pars +1 bogey. Ewan 1 birdie, 4 pars and 2 bogeys. Craig the winner by 3 + 2.

Ewan runner-up having scored scratch 61, giving him par results for the last two holes.

Craig’s total score giving par for the last two holes would have been 57. The best ball for the 16 holes completed was 47- par being 55.

By any standard overall, magnificent golf was played in the very best of sportsmanship by both players.

Next year’s event will take place during August on Friday 11th, Monday 14th and Friday 18th at Whiting Bay. Will the record of 10 wins be broken?

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 17, Summer Trophy, 30 played: 1 Andrew Martin 15, 57, 2 Jamie Macpherson 5, 59 and lowest gross, 3 Gavin Mainds 6, 61, 4 David Morrison 11, 64. Magic twos, Douglas Auld @7, Sandy Pringle @15th, Liam Bremner @17th. Sunday August 21, McKelvie Cup round two; 29 played in the second round of the McKelvie Cup which also counts as the third and final qualifying round for the club championship.

Having already returned two scratch 67s Gavin Mainds’s place in the club championship playoffs was all but guaranteed but just to be sure he returned a magnificent scratch 64 to top the leaderboard in the second round of the McKelvie.

1 Gavin Mainds 5, 59 and lowest gross, 2 Duncan Heenan 12, 60, 3 Liam Bremner 17, 63 ACB, 4 Jamie Stewart 2, 63. Magic twos, Gavin Mainds @2nd, Duncan Heenan and Brian Murray @4th.

Congratulations to Gavin on another fine round which, together with his first round score, secures him overall victory in the McKelvie Cup: 1 Gavin Mainds 119, 2 Ryan Armstrong 125 ACB, 3 Sean Higgins 125.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 23, Club Championship quarter final. Wednesday August 24, Summer Trophy. Thursday August 25, Club Championship semi-final. Saturday August 27, Club Championship final. Sunday August 28, Sweep, format to be confirmed.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday August 17, Gents Summer Cup: 1 A Bannatyne 55-16=39, 2 and scratch G Campbell 41-1=40, 3 S Kerr 47-6=41. Magic twos, G Campbell x2, J McNally, S Crawford. Thursday August 18, Ladies’ and Gents’ RNLI Stableford: Ladies: 1 Yvonne Brothers 24pts, 2 Pat Adamson 23pts, 3 Jerry Arthur 20pts; Gents: 1 Tim Collins 24pts, 2 David Ritchie 20pts, 3 W A Burnett 17pts.

Sunday August 21, Gents’ Open Day: 1 B Bartlett 28pts, 2 S Howie 25pts, 3 G Stewart 24pts. Magic twos, A Hogarth, M Shaw, B Bartlett, G Stewart. Jackpot at 10th, A McGrath. Sunday August 21, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell: 1 and scratch A Stewart 45-7=38, 2 A Leek 58-15=43 BIH, 3 C Rutterford 58-15=43. Magic twos, A Stewart. Adam Howie wins the Victory Shield (July) and Fiona Miller wins Kay Maxwell Trophy (July).

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday August 18, Summer Cup: 1 Craig Young 62+1= 63, 2 Paul Jameson 77-12=65, 3 Alan Smith 83-12=67. Best scratch, Craig Young 62. Magic twos, Robert McNeil @16th. Hole 13 drawn, rollover. Sunday August 21, Jamieson Cup: 1 Stuart McLaren 73-13=60, 2 Lee Dutton BIH 84-21=63, 3 Graeme Andrew 76-13=63. Best scratch, Stuart Campbell 73, BIH over Stuart McLaren. Magic twos, Stuart McLaren @4th. Hole 2 drawn, rollover. Overall winner of Jamieson Cup, Graeme Andrew 58+63=12; runner up, Stuart Campbell 64+67=131.

Fixtures: Saturday August 27, Eddie Cannon Ladies’ and Gents’ Charity Day Tournament. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Sunday August 28, Medal Shield, 9.30am and noon starts. Thursday September 1, Summer Cup. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 16, Peter Sutton: 1 John Milesi 60, 2 Brian Sherwood 70, 3 Hamish Bannatyne 73. Tuesday August 23, Peter Sutton final: 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 63, 2 John Pennycott 65, 3 Brian Sherwood 66. Winner of the Peter Sutton, John Pennycott 386, runner up, Alex Morrison-Cowan 390. Winner of the Lady Mary, Clare Buchanan 30, runner up, Fiona Scott 31.

Fixtures: Tuesday August 30, Lawson Cameron final, tee off 12.30pm. Tuesday August 30, Sweep, yellow tees, tee off 12.30pm. Sunday September 4, AGA Autumn Handicap at Machrie. Course closed until 2.30pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 17, Summer Cup, 33 played: Matthew Dobson 67-5=62 ACB, Iain MacDonald 71-9=62, Calum Duncan 75-12=63. Scratch, Matthew Dobson 67. Sunday August 21, Captain’s Prize (Stableford), 24 played. Sam Tattersfield 14, 39pts, Matthew Dobson 5, 38pts ACB, Kenny McMillan 14, 38pts ACB, Iain MacDonald 9, 38pts.

Fixtures: Sunday August 28, Brandon Cup Final and Sweep, Wednesday August 24, Summer Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 17, 18-hole medal: 1 G Decaestecker 80-19-71, 2 A Napier 74-12-62 BIH, 3 A Smith 77-15-62. Scratch, E McKinnon 65.

Fixtures: Saturday August 27, 18-hole medal. Wednesday August 31, 18-hole medal.

Lamlash Golf Club

Wednesday August 17, Stroke 5. 1 Fiona. Drennan 92-22=70, 2 Kate McAdam 89-17=72. Scratch, Susan Butchard 84.

Champion of Champions: Craig Young and runner up Ewan McKinnon. No_B34DDGolf01