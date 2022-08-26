Author speaks about Arran during WWII

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Local author Colin Turbett will be the next speaker at the Arran Heritage Museum’s series of Tuesday Talks with a talk titled What happened during WWII on Arran?

There are several generations on Arran who, although they know about WWII, have little idea what life was like on the island at that time.

By the same token there are still many older folk who lived through that time, either here or elsewhere in Britain.





Colin is very aware that there is a need for a book detailing what life was like on Arran during the war and as a result has been researching the subject for some time from archival sources and through the memories of many locals who lived here throughout that conflict.

Colin will share some of his learned knowledge and research at the Arran Heritage Museum’s penultimate Tuesday Talk on August 30, at 2.30pm.

What happened during WW2 on Arran? should be of great interest to both locals and visitors alike and entry will be free, but limited, after paying the normal admission price.



