August has been a busy month for Arran’s rescue services

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Warmer weather, an increase in visitor numbers and more people taking part in outdoor activities have seen rescue services on Arran having to attend to a number of incidents over the last month.

At the start of the month, on Thursday August 4, Arran Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) was called out to assist a teenager who had injured her knee on the path on the north side of Glen Rosa.

The girl was located, assessed, treated and carried from her location by stretcher to the Argo Cat then taken back to the ambulance at the team base.





Thankfully not all call-outs involve injuries, such as on Wednesday August 17, when AMRT were asked to locate two rock climbers overdue from a climb on the Coire Daingean face of A’chir.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter, Rescue 199, located the climbers but was unable to approach due to the flying conditions so AMRT members met them on the hill, safe and well, having taken longer than planned to complete their route.

The team was also called out last Saturday to assist a woman who had taken unwell on the Goatfell path. She was treated by team members and taken back to base in the Argo Cat.

The assistance was provided after an afternoon of training by Arran and Ochils mountain rescue teams, which were conducting a joint exercise on Arran, working through a set of scenarios in mixed Arran/Ochils groups and learning a bit about how each team operates.





The day before, on Friday August 19, the Arran RNLI was called to a 72ft sail training yacht which had run aground on a large sandbank in Lamlash Bay.

Upon arriving at the stricken yacht, another vessel was in the process of evacuating the young sailors.

Once they were safely off the vessel, the RNLI attempted to tow the yacht off the sand bank with the help of a local fishing boat. After two attempts, this was unsuccessful.

With the tide dropping, the decision was made to attached the tow line to one of the yacht’s halyards and try to heel the boat over and lift the keel off the sand.

After repositioning they were successful in causing enough heel on the yacht to allow it to motor free of the sandbank.

Once the crew of the yacht had carried out checks to make sure the vessel was seaworthy, the sailors returned to the yacht and the lifeboat returned to station and was made ready for service again.

The week prior, on Friday August 12, the Arran RNLI was also called to assist the Arran Coastguard Team which was asked to help a walker who was struggling on the coastal path north of Lochranza.

Thankfully the walker was able to walk back to Lochranza with the Arran Coastguard Team and the RNLI was not required to evacuate the walker by sea.

AMRT advises anyone venturing into the great outdoors to follow a few safety tips.

These include: leaving details of your route/plans with someone; choosing the right kit for your activity; be aware of your skills and abilities, and to exercise caution while outdoors.