ArranSound’s invitation to its first live listen-in

Arran’s community radio service, ArranSound, is inviting residents to join it for its first live listen-in which features the work of radio playwright Jill Korn.

The play for radio, called The Lady and The Poet, will be available to live listeners on Monday September 5, at the Ormidale Sports Pavilion in Brodick at 7pm.

The audience will be able to hear from the author about the inspiration for the play, and also John Boyd, its producer, about how the dramatic sound effects were put together.





Listners will get to hear the original play, and talk about it, ask questions, and find out a bit more about how radio drama is made.

Jill Korn is an Ayrshire-based author who also writes radio plays; her favourite themes are Scottish folklore and history, both with a twist somewhere along the storyline.

Jill’s latest play, The Lady and The Poet, is no exception: it is based on the letters between Ayrshire’s Bard, Robert Burns and his patroness Frances Wallace Dunlop.

Unlike many of Burns’s relationships, this was purely platonic, with Mrs Dunlop acting by turns as a mentor, a patron of the arts, and a stern critic of the poet’s lifestyle.





The play provides a dramatic and poignant look at a friendship that almost endured a lifetime. Almost, but not quite.

Some of Jill’s work can be heard online at https://www.jillkorn.com/sound-escape-theatre or you can hear it live at the ArranSound event where participants are invited to bring a bottle and enjoy the snacks on offer.

To reserve a place you can email Jill at jillkornwriter@gmail.com or she can also be messaged through her Facebook profile under the same name.