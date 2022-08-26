Arran Ferry Action Group continue to lobby for ferry improvements

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Ferry Action Group (AFAG) is continuing to lobby for improvements to the ferry service with a number of recent meetings with government ministers.

Over the last two months the group has met with Neil Bibby MSP, Labour shadow transport minister and his colleague, Paul O’Kane MSP, and Graham Simpson MSP, Conservative shadow transport minister.

The aim, AFAG says, has been to promote a greater recognition of the rapidly deteriorating reliability issues of the massively publicly subsidised and ageing West Coast ferry service, which it estimates will total £1,500M by the end of the current parliament.





AFAG also wishes to highlight areas where early, achievable change could help the lives of Arran residents and businesses. Among the many issues discussed were:

* The urgent need for more ferry capacity/reserve ferry vessels this winter to cope with unexpected vessel failures across the network.

* The potential introduction of the SAMSO ferry reservation booking system that retains availability for islanders as a priority even at short notice.

* The need for an early morning and late afternoon return ‘lifeline’ service to Kintyre in winter to supplement the Brodick – Ardrossan route.





*The need for a public inquiry into the 801/802 ferry procurement fiasco in order to learn lessons from those events.

* To recognise the need for smaller, simpler ferry vessels capable of meeting climate change needs.

* The need to publish the NEPTUNE report which is concerned with changes Holyrood should make to its current tripartite structure for procuring and operating its ferry vessels.

Further details about these issues and about the work the group is undertaking can be found on the AFAG website at arranferries.scot/activity.