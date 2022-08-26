Arran AFC honours-even in first game of the season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran AFC 3 – Irvine No 1 CSC AFC 3

ASAFA league

Arran AFC drew against Irvine No 1 CSC AFC in their first game of the Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association (ASAFA) league campaign which started two weeks ago.





Unfortunately, owing to being unable to field a team for their first game, against Crown Inn AFC, the Arran side had to forfeit three points right as the season started.

Taking place at the Ormidale Sports Pavillion, both teams were relatively evenly matched as they both sought to start their campaigns off on a high note.

A spokesperson from Arran AFC said: ‘ A really tough afternoon today against a good side with both teams looking for the win.

‘The first half was a lot closer than the second with the scores sitting at 1-1 at half-time.





‘The second half was a lot tougher for the Arran boys as Irvine used their subs and we had to play the last 20 minutes with 10 players after an injury.

‘Unfortunately it started to show with Irvine racing into a 3-1 lead but the Arran boys dug in and scored two late goals to secure a draw.

‘A massive thank you to Irvine for travelling over and also to the Ormidale Hotel for putting on food for both teams; it is much appreciated.’

The three goal scorers were James Currie, Grant Adamson and Toby Wingham, who was nominated as man of the match for putting in a great shift up front.

The ASAFA line-up this season includes, Arran AFC, Annick AFC, Bobbys Bar AFC, Castlepark AFC, Crown Inn AFC, Girdle Toll AFC, Grange Amateurs, Irvine No1 CSC AFC, Irvine Rangers SC AFC, Lawthorn AFC and Troon Town AFC.

The next fixture for Arran AFC will be this Sunday at Irvine against Castlepark AFC. All spectators are welcome to attend.