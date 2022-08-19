Summer of success continues at World Pipe Band Championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Music School’s Pipe Band continues to enjoy a summer of success with a number of prestigious performances.

These reached a crescendo last weekend when the band performed at the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green.

The build-up to the pinnacle of performing at the World Championships began earlier this month when the pipe band travelled to Glasgow on Monday August 8, to participate in Piping Live 2022.





The band’s tutor, Ross Miller, was performing with his own traditional Scottish music band so the pipe band went up earlier to catch his show at the National Piping Centre.

After the stomping show, the band were ushered to the Royal Concert Hall stairs to perform their first of three mini concerts.

After a strong performance of their repertoire, the band played similar sets at TGI Fridays and St Enoch to rapturous applause from audiences on Buchanan street. Parts of the performances were filmed and can be seen on the charity’s website http://arranmusicschool.org.uk/

For the students, the day was slightly tinged with sadness as Ross took the chance to explain to them, in person, that he will be finishing as their pipe tutor at the end of October.





Ross has many other commitments and will be concentrating on performing rather than teaching in the next chapter in his life.

The charity has advertised for a replacement tutor and wishes Ross the success he deserves in the future.

The opportunities that he has made for piping students include: starting many students on chanter; creating the pipe development and competition bands; students passing music exams and becoming leaders in music.

The standard of tuition has been evident in the recent performances that the band has taken part in but and the pinnacle was when Ross took the competition band to the RSPBA World Championships.

Being able to perform at such a prestigious and massive event such as the The World Championships on Saturday August 13 was an honour for the pipe band members and they secured 14th place in the Juvenile B Class.

They were also the first band from Arran to compete in 75 years and relished the opportunity to take part in the march past and to play in the massed band with the other 148 pipe bands.

Chair of the Arran Music School’s Pipe Band Quinton Black said: ‘The tutors were pleased with the performance and the feedback given has been the most positive so far.

‘Well done students, hold your heads high as the improvement in your playing has been fantastic. A credit to the Island.’