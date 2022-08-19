Pollinating birds tempted by flax nectar

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes by Jim Cassels

In the space of a few days in July, I received photographs of three different species of bird from three different parts of Arran all with orange crowns.

We are used to plants being pollinated by insects and by the wind, but New Zealand Flax uses another method: it is pollinated by birds. The tubular flowers produce a rich, sweet nectar that many birds find irresistible. As they stick their beaks down into the flowers to feed, a small brush-like appendage dusts the tops of the birds’ heads with brightly coloured pollen, staining it a vivid orange or red colour. When they move on to feed from another flax flower, these birds bring the pollen with them, helping the plant to reproduce.





In New Zealand the main pollinator is a unique native bird called the Tui Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae. It has even evolved a beak with exactly the same curvature as the flax flower to allow it to feed more easily. No Tuis on Arran but a Starling in Lamlash, House Sparrow in Kildonan and Blue Tit in Pirnmill were all tempted by the New Zealand Flax nectar this July.

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or e mail me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Report 2021 and the Arran Bird Report, the first 40 years. Plus visit the website http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html





Starling with orange crown in Lamlash. Photo Colin Cowley NO_B33pollinate01

House sparrow with orange crown in Kildonan. Photo Joan Thomson NO_B33pollinate02

Blue tit with orange crown in Pirnmill . Photo Helen Logan NO_B33pollinate03