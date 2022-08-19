New minister for Arran Baptist Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This week marks a new chapter for Arran Baptist Church which will welcome Reverend Andrew Clark as its new minister.

He will be welcomed at a special service at the Ormidale Pavillion on Saturday August 20, at 2pm.

Andrew comes to begin ministry at the church and in the wider community of Arran following the recent retirement of the Rev Vince Jennings last Easter.





Andrew was born in Irvine, but comes from a family of several generations of Arran islanders. In more than 20 years of ministry, he has served with The Salvation Army in various urban and rural locations, and as a Chaplain at HMP Aberdeen. He spent five years working with the Methodist Church and then, latterly, as a Baptist minister south of the border for the last five years. He comes to the island with his wife Tracy, a primary school teacher who will be teaching locally, and his two school-age daughters, with another one of the family away studying at university. Andrew will also have a ministry role at the Sannox Christian Centre.

Andrew said: ‘I’d never have thought that I’d ever have the opportunity to come and live and work on Arran, a place that has had a strong place in my affections all my life. I have been on the island a few weeks now and already feel very much at home. I am looking forward not only to serving the fellowship of Arran Baptist Church, but to being involved in many areas of island life. My simple hope is that I can be available to serve the island and its people, and continue to build on the ministry Vince carried out for over 10 years.’

‘It is a key part of my work to support the church, of course, but my life in ministry has also largely been about being out in the community offering encouragement, help and support. I hope to get out into the villages on a regular basis and look forward to meeting people from across the whole island.’

Outside of work, Andrew is a prolific beanie hat knitter, a brass player, pianist and vocalist, and a keen coffee drinker. He enjoys trying to learn Gaelic and is also threatening to learn to play the bagpipes.



