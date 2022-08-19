Liz and Carol’s charitable parting gifts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Co-op store manager Liz Mclean and team manager Carol Harwood made two last charitable donations to organisations on Arran during their last week as employees of the store.

One of the donations was made to the Whiting Bay and Districts Improvement Association (WBDIA) and the other to Corrie Early Years.

A useful child’s trolley, purchased by Liz in a personal capacity, was donated to the nursery pupils at Corrie Early Years and will be used for transporting items between classes.





WBDIA received a £150 donation, which will go towards purchasing a picnic table which is suitable for wheelchair use.

The improvements association recently purchased two new picnic tables for the area between The Shore restaurant and the Putting Green and, along with planted barrels, created a picnic and seating area looking out over the jetty and beach.

Lesley Wood from WBDIA said: ‘The new table, when we get it, will be placed there to enable wheelchair users to comfortably enjoy a picnic and the lovely view. We are very grateful to the Co-op for their support and wish Liz, Carol, Douglas and the team all the best for the future.’

Well-known on Arran for supporting local fundraisers and prolific sponsors of raffles, prizes and grassroot events on Arran, the Brodick Co-op – under the leadership of Liz and Carol – has supported a huge amount of community initiatives and organisations.





This has included charitable donations from the Co-op Community Fund, supported by Co-op members’ contributions, which has seen financial support amounting to tens of thousands of pounds being awarded to local groups on Arran each year.

Liz and Carol also played a pivotal role in collecting, collating and transporting donations for local relief efforts for displaced Ukrainians last year.