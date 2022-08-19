Guided walk up Goatfell for beginners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

If you have always wanted to climb Goatfell but have not yet managed it, a guided hike will be available for first-timers under the watchful eye of members of National Trust for Scotland (NTS) Arran Ranger Service, Walk Arran and the Arran Mountain Festival.

The event, which will take place on Saturday September 3, will see the organisers draw on all of their experience and knowledge to encourage and motivate walkers to accomplish their goal of reaching Arran’s highest peak.

Walk leaders will take a fairly leisurely pace which will allow for plenty of opportunities to stop and take in the beautiful scenery. The ultimate aim is to ensure that everyone reaches the summit.





All you will need is a reasonable level of fitness, sturdy walking boots or shoes, water, a packed lunch and snacks.

The walk will follow the main path from Cladach, will take around 6 or 7 hours and will cover 11km with 870m of ascent and descent.

If you are interested in taking on the challenge you can phone Corinna Goeckeritz at the Arran Ranger Service on 01770 302462. (Leave a message with your number and email address if no-one is at the office.)

If the weather does not cooperate on the day the walk will take place the following day, Sunday September 4.



