Community groups encouraged to apply for path project funding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Walking charity Paths for All is inviting community groups on Arran to apply for funding that will help to support path management projects that will improve the accessibility and resilience of existing local paths networks.

The new Ian Findlay Path Fund, worth £1.5million, is open for applications from community groups, third sector organisations and charities which are eligible to apply for amounts between £10,000 to £100,000.

The completion of local path projects will enable more people to walk, wheel or cycle for their everyday journeys to improve air quality, reduce CO2 emissions and improve physical health and mental wellbeing.





Projects could include the removal of barriers, steps, ramps or vegetation; linking community destinations by filling in path connectivity gaps; tackling flooded sections of paths to increase climate change resilience; adding lighting to make paths safer, especially at night or in winter; improving sight lines; and upgrading desire lines.

Rona Gibb, senior manager at Paths for All, is encouraging community-based organisations to identify their paths that need improving and make an expression of interest application.

She said: ‘I would encourage community groups, development trusts and charities to think about the paths in their communities that people use for everyday short journeys that need improving to apply to our new Ian Findlay Path Fund.

‘Communities know the desire lines, muddy tracks, pot holed steps or chicanes that are stopping people from easily walking, wheeling or cycling for their short journeys.





‘If you know of paths that need to be made accessible for people using wheelchairs, walking aids or adaptive cycles then get in touch.

‘Scotland needs more attractive paths to make short journeys easy and enjoyable. We want local path networks to be part of the way people travel.’

The fund is named in memory of the late Paths for All chief officer, Ian Findlay CBE, who died in March 2021.

Ian made a huge impact during his time at Paths for All and this fund recognises and continues his legacy.

Further information, including details on how to apply, can be found by visiting www.pathsforall.org.uk/ian-findlay-path-fund