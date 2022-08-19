Community gathers to say goodbye to caring Co-op workers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Arran community have turned out in droves to say goodbye to three long-serving members of the Brodick Co-op who have played a huge part in supporting local residents, charities and organisations on the island for more than a decade.

A ‘retirement party’ secretly arranged by supporters of the trio saw visitors popping into the store throughout the day last Friday to say their goodbyes to store manager Liz Mclean, team manager Carol Harwood, and team leader Douglas Hamilton, who have a combined total of 64 years of service with the Co-op.

Liz has worked for the Co-op for 38 years, 15 of them on Arran with Carol, who has tallied up 14 years, and with Douglas who has worked for the organisation for 12 years. During this time the trio have been dubbed the ‘dream team’ by customers owing to their unwavering support for contributing to, and supporting, local charities and events, as well as for keeping the shop open and stocked during the pandemic when supplies and staffing were constant problems.





Liz’s work as a frontline retail worker was recognised by the Queen in 2020 when she was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her service during the Covid pandemic, which saw her frequently working more than 100 hours a week to ensure that everything continued to run smoothly.

Liz went above and beyond what was required by offering home deliveries to members of the community who were isolating, particularly the vulnerable and elderly, and even did deliveries before and after a full day spent at work.

Carol and Douglas, described by Liz as ‘invaluable’ have been the tireless workers who have toiled behind the scenes to make it all possible, with Liz insisting that she could not have done any of it without their hard work and support.

At the informal ‘retirement party’ held last Friday, blue light services representatives, school representatives, business owners, music bands and community leaders all visited the store throughout the day, leaving Liz, Carol and Douglas with more than 10 bags of gifts, flowers, and cards all wishing them well.





Liz, not one for many words, told the Banner: ‘A huge thank you to everyone for all of their support today and over the years. Thank you to all of our brilliant customers and to everyone on the island who has made our work possible.

‘We could not have done it without you and especially to the men in our lives, Tommy and Mark, who have supported us throughout.’

In addition to all of the local well-wishers, Caroline Holdsworth, Co-op regional manager, told the Banner on the trio’s final day with the company: ‘Liz, Carol and Doug have worked for Co-op for over 60 years between them, and so today is a day of mixed emotions – not only for me and the store team, but also for many in our community as well. The day is one of remembering and celebrating their amazing work to serve and support the community over the years, as well as wishing them every success and happiness for what comes next.

‘The store team are dedicated to serving the community, and I know will continue to maintain and build on the fantastic legacy that Liz, Carol and Doug leave behind – they will always be considered part of our Co-op family, and we wish them all the very best for the future.’

Carol, like Liz, said that she has hardly had time to think about what she will do to fill her time but they both agreed that they are looking forward to spending time with their families and loved-ones. Douglas intends to scale back on his long hours and is looking forward to his part-time employment which he has already secured.

While it is understood that a replacement store manager has been appointed for the Brodick store – on a three-month trial basis – the new management team has not been officially confirmed by the Co-op.

Scott Harwood ran a raffle stall at the retirement party. 01_B33Coop01

Mark Harwood performed for shoppers going to say goodbye to Liz, Carol and Douglas. 01_B33Coop02

Customer Alan Reid wishes Liz Mclean all the best for the future. 01_B33Coop03

The ‘dream team’ pictured outside the Brodick Co-op for the last time. 01_B33Coop04

Douglas, Liz and Carol raise a glass after their final shift working at the Brodick Co-op. 01_B33Coop05