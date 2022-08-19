Brodick to Glencloy race record broken by 47 seconds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Runners’ Brodick to Glencloy trail race took place in balmy conditions last weekend with Craig Ferguson of Kilmarnock Harriers breaking the course record by 47 seconds.

Second placed and first local runner over the line was Gabriele Bucciarello, who also beat last year’s winner – Jennifer Wetton, who set the record time of 38 minutes and 49 seconds – by mere seconds with his time of 38 minutes and 41 seconds.

Despite the low number of online entries, the event attracted 21 runners who entered on the day.





As well as local runners, the race was supported by mainland entrants, including those from Kirkintilloch Olympians, who joined returning runner David Allsop.

The scenic race started at the Ormidale Sports pavillion and took runners up ‘Old Lamlash Road’ footpath to the top of the Brodick to Lamlash road, then up the forestry track and down into Glencloy.

Crossing the bridge over the Cloy burn, the route turned right again on the footpath down the burn side, past Auchrannie to finish at the disused garage forecourt.

The route is scenic, 10 kilometres long and ascends and descends about 600 feet from sea level.





Despite temperatures reaching into the mid-twenties, entrants reported a small breeze at the peak of the hill and that conditions were good underfoot for an enjoyable run in the afternoon sunshine.

The full results of the Brodick to Glencloy Forest Trail race are as follows: 1 Craig Ferguson, MV40, Kilmarnock Harriers, 38. 02; 2 Gabriele Bucciarello, M, local, 38.41; 3 Michal Bochenek, M, local, 41.24; 4 David Allsop, MV50, Kirkintilloch Olympians, 41.42; 5 Andrew Bunting, MU18, local, 44.09; 6 Gregor Adamson, M, local, 44.11; 7 Andrew Wadeson, MV40, (no club), 46.06; 8 Rob Alexander Duncan, MV40, City of Hull AC, 47.14; 9 Emma Jessop, F, Arran Pacemakers, 47.23; 10 Mark Daly, MV40, (no club), 48.41; 11 Gareth Jackson, (no club), 49.13; 12 Mike Mellor, MV50, Arran Runners, 49.38; 13 Clive Hamblet, MV40, (no club), 52.12; 14 Ausrine Ward, FV40, Kirkintilloch Olympians, 52.33; 15 Susan Gray, FV50, Ayrodynamic Triathlon Club, 54.37; 16 Cornel Neil, MV60, Kirkintilloch Olympians, 57.26; 17 Fiona Mackintosh, FV40, Arran Pacemakers, 58.30; 18 Sandy Lammie, MV50, (no club), 1.01.00; 19 Clare McDonald, F, Hidden Peak Running, 1.06.00; 20 David Wallace, (no club), 1.08.00; 21 Fiona Freeman, FV50, (no club), 1.09.00.