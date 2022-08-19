Arran author switches to ‘Scottish Noir’
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
technical support? Click here
Book review: Dead Man Walking by Ian McMurdo
Kildonan author Ian McMurdo’s sixth published book has now taken him from the
relative security of non-fiction into the ‘Scottish Noir’ crime genre.
His latest novel is a far cry from the style of his previous bestselling publications
which include ‘Arran: Travels, Treasures and Tales’ and ‘Knockshinnoch:
The Greatest Mines Rescue in History’.
Ian’s new book is called ‘Dead Man Walking’. It is a searing tale of one young
man’s sudden plunge from brilliant academic success into the dark and murky
world of seedy businessmen, corrupt politicians and ruthless underworld
enforcers.
The young man in question is an aspiring nuclear physicist called Ricky
Anderson, and Ricky has it all … rugged good looks, gorgeous girlfriend, lucrative
job offers aplenty and a truly mouth-watering career ahead of him.
Well, almost all. His beloved mother has completely lost her way in the
heartbreaking aftermath of her husband’s sudden death in a horrific road traffic
accident, a tragedy which has now seen her life spiral out of control and cause her
to get involved with some very nasty people. Now the mixed fortunes of mother
and son are about to meet head-on in another devastating ‘car crash’, as Ricky is
forced to go on the run for a murder that he didn’t commit, and with a whole cast
of over-ambitious cops, double-dealing politicians and vicious gangland overlords
on his trail.
The book is set in the 1970s, and readers will enjoy the memory of place and events of the time. Starting at the fictional village of Glenside, loosely based on New Cumnock, the story sees Ricky in Ayr, Cumnock, Glasgow, Girvan, and on the run in the Galloway Forest.
The length-and-breadth of Ayrshire provides the vivid backdrop for Ian’s high-octane narrative of this courageous young man’s battle against all the odds to stay one step ahead of the chasing pack and clear his name. So, can Ricky outwit his pursuers and prove his own innocence … or is he really a dead man walking?
Ian McMurdo readily admits that his journey from non-fiction to crime-writing was a
massive leap of faith. ‘I suppose I felt that I was becoming a bit too familiar and
comfortable with the formulaic processes and intensive research involved in
writing factual accounts about real situations and real events. Then one day I just
made the decision to fly by the seat of my pants, trust my imagination instead and
think outside the box. I have tried to develop a writing style that is fast-paced, very
edgy and yet at the same time compassionate, which I really hope readers might
enjoy.’
Dead Man Walking is available to buy now from bookshops on the island.
The front cover of Dead Man Walking by author Ian McMurdo. NO_B32book01
Author Ian McMurdo. NO_B32book02