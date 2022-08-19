Arran author switches to ‘Scottish Noir’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Book review: Dead Man Walking by Ian McMurdo

Kildonan author Ian McMurdo’s sixth published book has now taken him from the

relative security of non-fiction into the ‘Scottish Noir’ crime genre.

His latest novel is a far cry from the style of his previous bestselling publications

which include ‘Arran: Travels, Treasures and Tales’ and ‘Knockshinnoch:

The Greatest Mines Rescue in History’.





Ian’s new book is called ‘Dead Man Walking’. It is a searing tale of one young

man’s sudden plunge from brilliant academic success into the dark and murky

world of seedy businessmen, corrupt politicians and ruthless underworld

enforcers.

The young man in question is an aspiring nuclear physicist called Ricky

Anderson, and Ricky has it all … rugged good looks, gorgeous girlfriend, lucrative

job offers aplenty and a truly mouth-watering career ahead of him.

Well, almost all. His beloved mother has completely lost her way in the

heartbreaking aftermath of her husband’s sudden death in a horrific road traffic

accident, a tragedy which has now seen her life spiral out of control and cause her

to get involved with some very nasty people. Now the mixed fortunes of mother

and son are about to meet head-on in another devastating ‘car crash’, as Ricky is

forced to go on the run for a murder that he didn’t commit, and with a whole cast

of over-ambitious cops, double-dealing politicians and vicious gangland overlords

on his trail.

The book is set in the 1970s, and readers will enjoy the memory of place and events of the time. Starting at the fictional village of Glenside, loosely based on New Cumnock, the story sees Ricky in Ayr, Cumnock, Glasgow, Girvan, and on the run in the Galloway Forest.





The length-and-breadth of Ayrshire provides the vivid backdrop for Ian’s high-octane narrative of this courageous young man’s battle against all the odds to stay one step ahead of the chasing pack and clear his name. So, can Ricky outwit his pursuers and prove his own innocence … or is he really a dead man walking?

Ian McMurdo readily admits that his journey from non-fiction to crime-writing was a

massive leap of faith. ‘I suppose I felt that I was becoming a bit too familiar and

comfortable with the formulaic processes and intensive research involved in

writing factual accounts about real situations and real events. Then one day I just

made the decision to fly by the seat of my pants, trust my imagination instead and

think outside the box. I have tried to develop a writing style that is fast-paced, very

edgy and yet at the same time compassionate, which I really hope readers might

enjoy.’

Dead Man Walking is available to buy now from bookshops on the island.

