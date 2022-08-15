History of policing on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Police sergeant Kevin Blackley is the next guest speaker at Arran Heritage Museum’s popular series of Tuesday Talks.

Sergeant Blackley is in charge of island policing. He is no stranger to Arran, having served on several postings to the island during his career, as well as holidaying here.

Not just interested in fighting and preventing crime, Sergeant Blackley also has an interest in history and has spent months researching the history of policing on the island. This includes information about present and former area police stations, personnel who have served there, island special constables and crimes and other newsworthy events.





The fruits of his extensive labour, including drawing on local and national newspaper articles and information from private and public sources, has been compiled into a document which he has presented to Arran Heritage Museum.

Sergeant Blackley will talk about his research at 2.30pm on Tuesday August 16. The event will particularly appeal to those who have memories of Arran going back many years, either as a resident or a visitor.

Space is limited, so visitors are advised to arrive early.





Sergeant Kevin Blackley. 01_B32blackley901