Self-caterers voice concern over new short-term let legislation

By Hugh Boag

Self-catering providers on Arran voiced their concern over new short-term let licensing regulations at a meeting in Brodick Hall last week.

More than 50 operators, including B&B owners, attended the meeting organised by VisitArran and hosted by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC).





There is concern many businesses on Arran are unaware the new rules will affect them but anyone who rents any kind of accommodation is likely to be affected.

Chief executive Fiona Campbell told the meeting there remained a huge amount of confusion about the new legislation being introduced by the Scottish government on October 1 this year.

Each council in Scotland will have to run its own licensing scheme. This week, North Ayrshire Council (NAC) published its draft proposals to run the scheme, which are now out for consultation.

However the draft plans run to 65 pages and businesses wishing to respond have less than a month to do so.





Existing businesses have until April 1 2023 to apply, but Fiona urged businesses to apply when the scheme opens later this year as there could be a backlog nearer the deadline. Businessed will not be able to operate until the licence is granted.

At the meeting, there were reassurances existing responsible businesses can continue to take bookings, however, many issues were raised including room size and resultant occupancy, the need for an Energy Performance Certificate and the inability to advertise a new business without having a short-term let licence. Joanna Millar from solicitors Gilson Gray offered legal advice.

After the meeting, Fiona told the Arran Banner: ‘We were delighted to see such an impressive turnout from short-term let operators. There was great engagement and we hope the businesses feel better informed about the upcoming new regulations, which are causing huge levels of concern in rural and island communities.

‘The self-catering sector generates more than £32m per year to the Ayrshire economy so we must support these businesses that are so vital to communities in Arran and elsewhere. We will continue to work with VisitArran to help businesses navigate this challenging time and help the sustainable recovery of local businesses.’

Chief executive of VisitArran Sheila Gilmore said: ‘It’s a worrying situation for many as we don’t know exactly what is going to be required by NAC until October 1. To be fair, most of the VisitArran businesses already adhere to most of the guidelines, so this is just added bureaucracy and cost at a time when these businesses have had a hard three years.

‘The timing is poor and has been brought about with the increasing use throughout Scotland of unregulated platforms. Whilst some of these are responsible owners, there are also, sadly, those who are just out for a quick buck.

‘My concern is many self catering or B&B operators on Arran don’t realise this law will affect them and that all publicity and marketing for their premises will need to have the NAC STL licence number listed.’

More than 50 concerned self-catering providers attended the meeting in Brodick Hall. 01_B32let02

Fiona Campbell explains the new legislation as Joanna Millar from Gilson Gray looks on. 01_B32let01