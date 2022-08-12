Lessons learned in building new Ardrossan ferry terminal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Consultants say lessons have been learned and have vowed not to repeat the mistakes of Brodick in the design of Ardrossan’s ferry terminal.

They also rejected claims, made during the public consultation into the new Ardrossan ferry terminal, that the Ardrossan proposals are a waste of money.





The final consultation report, produced by Ironside Farrar for North Ayrshire Council, states: ‘The Ardrossan Harbour redevelopment project is estimated to cost £35-£40 million with the infrastructure upgrades needed to support new and future vessels on the route for future years. A lessons learned workshop and feedback from Arran Ferry Committee informed the Ardrossan terminal building design brief.’

The council is working with project partners – Transport Scotland, CMAL, Peel Ports Group, CalMac and the Arran Ferry Committee – to complete a comprehensive upgrade and redevelopment of Ardrossan ferry terminal.

The main landside works under discussion as part of the consultation included:

Development of a modern-two-storey terminal building replacing the existing terminal at Ardrossan

A new Passenger Access System (PAS)

Upgrading of the marshalling and car park areas

A total of 126 written responses were received as part of the consultation, while 60 people attended public events; 45 turning up in Brodick and just 15 in Ardrossan. There were 1,562 views of the online event.





Whilst many of the suggestions made during the consultation have been rejected, some have been adopted and incorporated into revised proposals while others are said to have the potential for further consideration.

Among the pledges made in the final consultation report is that the stairways will have a shallower gradient than in Brodick, but a suggestion to replace the departure stairway with an escalator or ramp has been rejected. The lifts will have a 30 per cent higher capacity than Brodick – 17 passengers per lift, instead of 13.

There have been repeated calls for the PAS to be significantly shorter than Brodick and the final update states: ‘The Ardrossan PAS will be significantly shorter than Brodick. The length will be similar to the current distance from Ardrossan terminal to the boat.’

It is also wider over its full length.

There was also a claim the terminal building footprint was too big but the consultation update says the existing footprint has been minimised to meet operational and passenger requirements.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for economy and climate change, said: ‘I’m delighted to see the publication of this report.

‘Following consultation earlier this year, the final report has been informed and shaped by those who matter most – travellers on both sides of the crossing.

‘It’s hugely important we get this right given the importance of this route. We are in no doubt improving capacity and resilience is a priority for all partners involved as well as the Arran and Ardrossan communities.

‘The comments received will lead to improvements in the designs and we now eagerly look forward to progressing these as part of the tender stage.’

The aim of the proposals is to improve passenger facilities and operations at Ardrossan to meet the additional capacity provided by vessels operating on the route, including the new MV Glen Sannox.

A tender for the harbour work is expected to be issued in the autumn, with work expected to begin on site early in 2023.

A copy of the final consultation report is available to view on the North Ayrshire Council website.

An early artist’s impression of how the new Ardrossan ferry terminal will look. NO_B08terminal01-1n3qy7k2i-scaled.jpg