Ian brings home the beef at Lamlash Open

Ian ‘Beef’ Kennedy, playing off a handicap of nine, confirmed with his Central Database Handicaps number, took home most of the silverware from a field of 132 competitors at the Lamlash Open.

Taking place over two days last weekend, the course received many compliments from high and low handicappers, many raving about the course itself and preparations by the ground staff, sponsors and committee.

The fine weather also played a part in the open’s success, although on both days the later starters enjoyed the best conditions.





On the first day, excellent scores were registered by the recorder, the lowest being 61 scratch and many net scores (13) were under the par of the course. This provided a bit of anticipation, but most of them failed to back up the scores on the Sunday, when only three managed to be under the par net.

Results: Saturday PHT Cup won by Ian ‘Beef’ Kennedy 69-9-60. Sunday Drift Inn cup won by Cameron Logan 83-24-59. Over 18 holes. Senior scratch won by Sandy McArthur 5-73+71=144. Senior handicap won by Alastair Ferrier 17-64+66=130. Scratch Quaich won by Jamie Murchie +1- 65+63=128 BLR. Lamlash Bay Hotel, Norrie McIntyre 10- 63 + 62= 125. Lamlash Open, Ian ‘Beef’ Kennedy 9-60+64=124. Over 36 holes, full results of the above to follow. Draw for the best eight island residents for the McLean Salver; Craig Young +1 will play Sean Higgins 27, Mathew Dobson 5 will play Dylan Smith 11, Findlay Sillars 13 will play Andy Pattison 14, Norrie McIntyre 10 will play Liam Bremner 20.

The first name, being the challenger, should arrange games at Lamlash. The first round must be played by Sunday August 14 and the second by Sunday August 28, with the final on Friday September 16, at 4pm.

Magic twos on Saturday: J Murchie @8th, G McGurk @16th, J McGeachie @16th, I Gillan @16th, A Short @13th, A Moore @5th, C Love @7th, N Stewart @8th, Craig Young @2nd and 5th, A Gibson @5th, C Richardson @13th, S McGurg @4th and 14th, A Ferrier @16th and F Sillars @17th. Magic twos on Sunday; S McArthur @13th and 14th and 6th, Craig Young @13th and 16th, F Sillars @4th and 14th, E Evans @16th, D Cameron @16th, G Donaldson @2nd, C Grant @15th, J Brown @5th, I Murchie @16th, R Malone @4th, St Campbell @4th, J Murchie @8th, Billy Skinner @16th, G Docherty @13th, G Andrew @16th and G Prince @13th.





Sponsored holes on Saturday: 1st long drive, A Provisions – Adam Carnegie, 1st nearest pin, E Cannon – Aiden Moore, 2nd nearest pin, Gardner family – Craig Young, 3rd long drive for 13+ handicap, C Brown – Allan McInnes, 3rd nearest pin, Home and Garden – S Robertson, 4th nearest pin, I Beadnall – Euan Bone, 5th nearest pin, Jameson joiner – Craig Young, 6th long drive, Arran Domestic – Adam Carnegie, 6th nearest pin, Tosh Wall – Neil Young, 7th nearest pin, D Harrison – C Love, in the hole, 8th nearest pin, Ship House – J Murchie, in the hole, 9th nearest pin, Arran Gift Co – Johnny Glen, 10th nearest pin, V and A Crawford – John McGeachie, 11th long drive 13+ P Cowan – Adam Carnegie, 11th nearest pin, W Currie – Johnny McLeish, 12th nearest pin, Tee table – Norrie McIntyre, 13th nearest pin, J Henderson – Gordon Short, 14th nearest pin, I Murchie – S McGurk, 15th nearest pin, M Camping park – G MacRae, 16th nearest pin, Stewart IF – Ian Gillan, 17th nearest pin, Neil Young – Craig Sillars, 18th target, Monawilline – Nicol Auld, 18th nearest pin, Chris and Ian – Pat Kelly.

Sponsored holes on Sunday: 1st long drive, Co-op – Neil Mckechnie, 1st nearest pin, E Cannon – Mathew Dobson, 2nd nearest pin, Gardner family – Greg Donaldson, 3 long drive 13+, C Brown – Greg Donaldson, 3rd nearest pin, Scott Campbell – Tom Paterson, 4th nearest pin, I Beadnall – Craig Young, 5th nearest pin, P Jameson – Jack Brown, 6th long drive, N McIntyre – A Moore, 6th nearest pin, Tosh Wall – Euan Bone, 7th nearest pin, D Harrison – Adam Carnegie, 8th nearest pin, L Chemist – J Murchie, in the hole, 9th nearest pin, Arran Gift Box – Kenny Glen, 10th nearest pin, A and V Crawford – Alan Hunter, 11th long drive 13+, P Cowan – Alan Docherty, 12th nearest pin, Tee table – no winner, 13th nearest pin, J Henderson – Craig Young, 14th nearest pin, I Murchie – Billy Skinner, 15th nearest pin, M Camping park – Gordon Hendry, 16th nearest pin, Stewart IF – Iain Murchie, 17th nearest pin, N Young – Scott Campbell, 18th target, Monawilline – Chris Wall, 18th nearest pin, Chris and Ian – Todd Jameson.

PHT Cup, 18 holes: 1 Iain Kennedy 69-9-60; 2 Ryan Armstrong 69-7-62 BIH; 3 Mathew Dobson 67-5-62. Drift Inn Cup, 18 holes: 1 Cameron Logan 83-24-59; 2 Todd Jameson 69-7-62 BIH; 3 Eugine Mitchell 75-13-62. Scratch Quaich, 36 holes: 1 Jamie Murchie +1- 65-63- 128 BLR; 2 Craig Young +1 61-67-128; 3 Jack Brown 4-70-68-138. Lamlash Bay Hotel, best local, 36 holes: 1 Norrie McIntyre 10 63-62-125; 2 Findlay Sillars 13 63-63-126; 3 Sean Higgins 27-65-62-127.

Lamlash Open results, 36 holes: 1 Ian ‘Beef’ Kennedy 9- 60-64-124; 2 Norrie McIntyre 10- 63-62-125; 3 Findlay Sillars 13-63=63-126; 4 Sean Higgins 27-65-62-127; 5 Dylan Smith 11-63-65-128. Booby prize: G Donaldson, no handicap.

Ian Kennedy won the Lamlash Open and the PHT Cup. No_B32open01