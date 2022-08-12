Community views sought on ferry move to Troon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of public are being invited to have their say on the relocation of the Arran ferry service to Troon which, it is now being suggested, will be for around two years – six months longer than previously predicted.

Ferry operator CalMac is inviting stakeholders, businesses and communities to take part in a consultation to discuss the planned move to temporarily relocate the service from Ardrossan to Troon, now expected to be from the summer of 2023 when the MV Glen Sannox is expected to be in service.

The consultation will allow those affected to view proposals and to provide feedback on plans to use Troon while major harbour infrastructure work is carried out at Ardrossan Harbour.





Initial community consultations to discuss the planned move and the potential timetables will be held in Brodick, Ardrossan and Campbeltown. The Brodick consultation event will take place at Orimidale Pavilion on August 25, from 1pm to 5.30pm and from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and anyone with an interest is invited to attend.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: ‘We look forward to the delivery of new vessels to help improve our services to island and remote communities across the west coast. We recognise the move from Ardrossan Harbour may be challenging for some of our customers and it is important we hear their views. I urge community and local stakeholders to attend these sessions so we can consider the needs of all our customers.’



