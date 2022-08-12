Arran artists ready for busy Open Studios weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Artists on Arran, representing the 38 studios taking part in this weekend’s Arran Open Studios event, are ready to welcome visitors to their studios as part of the popular island-wide initiative.

Starting today (Friday) and continuing until Monday, the event is a chance for visitors to see the processes, spaces, materials and works of artists and creators in their studios. The open-door event is the perfect opportunity to speak with the artists and buy items directly from them without paying gallery overheads.

A wide range of skills, crafts and disciplines, from drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, fabrics and textiles to jewellery and furniture making among others, will feature.





This year is the tenth anniversary of the Open Studios event on Arran and organisers are confident it will continue to be as popular and well-supported as in years before.

Leaflets with maps, studios and artist details can be found at coffee shops, restaurants and pubs all over the island or more detailed information can be found on the website at https://arranopenstudios.org/