Anxious wait over as pupils receive SQA results

Arran High School’s senior pupils were among students Scotland-wide who received long-awaited SQA exam results earlier this weeek

Almost 3,400 senior pupils on Arran and across North Ayrshire received their exam results after two years of using alternative certification models brought about by the pandemic.

Nationally, early analysis of the results seems to be largely positive, however, for the S4 to S6 pupils who sat SQA exams for the first time, the wait has been stressful.





This year, North Ayrshire senior phase learners were awarded 15,011 qualifications, more than 100 awards more than achieved overall in 2021.

In S4 this year, more National 5 awards were gained than last year. Almost half of all learners in S4 achieved at least four National 5 qualifications, while 22 per cent of learners achieved at least seven National 5 qualifications – a significant improvement on pre-pandemic levels.

In 2022, a total of 3,764 Higher awards were achieved, which is in line with the six-year average at this level. Further success was also achieved at Advanced Higher level, with a total of 552 awards gained, surpassing previous achievements at this level.

Further analysis of this year’s attainment is ongoing and a report on the attainment levels of all school leavers will be presented to North Ayrshire Council later in the session.





Councillor Shaun Macaulay, cabinet member for education and young people, said: ‘The pandemic has made it another challenging year for our young people and their families. The Omicron variant caused disruption across the country and yet I have been struck by how determined our young people and school staff have been to ensure this year’s results were as strong as possible.

‘This was a unique year because everyone from S4-S6 who sat SQA exams this summer was doing so for the first time. I know many of our pupils were anxious, but I also know about the incredible support they received from their families and staff in our schools.

‘I congratulate all our pupils receiving their results. I am immensely proud of their achievements. I also thank our teachers and support staff for all they have continued to do to help our young people achieve success.

‘I recognise a number of pupils will be disappointed with their results, but we want to make sure every pupil in North Ayrshire is supported with their next steps.

‘Teachers and school leadership teams will be available to discuss options over the coming days and at the start of term. We are promoting the message there is ‘no wrong path’ and that there are many routes to future success beyond school, regardless of what appeared on certificates today.

‘If you need to talk to someone about your results, there are numerous groups and people out there who can listen and provide excellent advice and support.

‘The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) national exam result helpline is free to contact and staff at your school are there to help too.’

The SDS results helpline number is 08081 008000. Advisers will have access to information on course vacancies at colleges and universities, confirmation and clearing, advice about foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeships and jobs, volunteering, training or staying on at school.

Other helpful numbers: Childline 0800 11 11, Breathing Space 0800 838587, Samaritans 116 123 and Parentline 08080 282233.

The cabinet secretary for education and skills Shirley-Anne Somerville at the SDS’ results helpline premises in Glasgow. No_B32exams01