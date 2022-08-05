Volunteers help to repair Fisherman’s Walk

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Missing sections of boardwalk along Fisherman’s Walk have been replaced thanks to volunteers who joined with Arran Access Trust staff to repair the wooden walkway using materials purchased with a donation by Arran Trust.

The partnership between all of the entities has allowed the volunteers to attach the walkway timbers to the stout foundations on two large sections of the boardwalk which were damaged by winter storms.

Led by Arran Access Trust seasonal ranger, Jamie Barrow and the team of volunteers, the group has restored the well-used walkway so that it can once again provide access for less-able people and an estimated 18,000 users per month.





The repair also means that there is once again a continuous raised pathway, that is unaffected by the tides, from the bridge over Cloy burn all the way to the Brodick Golf Course.

Arran Access Trust provides, maintains and improves access opportunities on Arran to enable visitors and residents to enjoy the landscape and destinations on Arran.

The Arran Trust is the island’s visitor gifting scheme which helps fund various island initiatives through grants.

The initial section of raised walkway at Fisherman’s Walk was originally built as a collaboration between VisitArran, The Arran Geopark and the Arran Access Trust with additional funding coming from North Ayrshire Council.



