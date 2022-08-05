SWI handicraft show was small in stature but big on quality

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This year’s annual Scottish Women’s Institutes (SWI) handicraft show may have been smaller than previous years but it remained as impressive a display of members’ talents as in years gone by.

The altered format of the show allowed for the fact that Covid severely curtailed regular institute meetings so the office bearers of the Isle of Arran Federation decided against a competitive show with a prize-giving, and instead chose a scaled down exhibition.

On offer for visitors was a much-reduced schedule, however, it still showed a wide range of talents and skills in the various categories.





This included knitting, quilting, embroidery, toy making, crocheting, card making, clothing, floral art, photography, art and crafts.

This year, instead of judges, visitors to the Arran High School cafeteria space placed a coin next to their favourite exhibit and the ‘people’s choice’ was selected from the exhibits with the most coins, regardless of the value.

All of the coins collected will be shared between Pennies for Friendship (a SWI sponsored charity) and the Arran Hospital Supporters League.

Show convenor Mairi Duff said: ‘Thank you to all of the visitors and to everyone who has submitted exhibits to the show this year.





‘Although on a smaller scale and a new format I hope that everyone enjoyed looking at the impressive displays and acknowledged the work that has gone into each of these items.

‘Thanks also go to all members who have helped in the setting up and all the arrangements that have been put in place for the show this year. Without this my job would have been a lot harder.

‘The SWI is a great organisation that provides fun, friendship and the opportunity to learn new or hone skills.’

The Isle of Arran Federation is now comprised of four institutes, Lamlash, Kildonan, Kilmory and Shiskine, with Lamlash and Shiskine being the largest two.

The Arran Federation currently has around 65 members and is always looking to welcome any new members of any age, background or interest.