Sunshine and sand ordered for Brodick beach barbecue

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Over 100 tonnes of sand and an earnest plea for sunshine have been ordered in the run up to the Brodick beach barbecue which is to take place on Sunday at 2pm.

The fresh, clean sand was delivered by Thomson Construction and spread by Murray Boal, who is a member of the Brodick Improvements Committee which organises the popular beach event each year.

The family-friendly event usually takes place the day after the Brodick Highland Games, however, plans, including alcohol licences, are in place to postpone the event by a week in case of bad weather.





This year’s offering will once again include all of the well-loved activities of a successful beach barbecue, including traditional music, burgers, beach volleyball, putting, children’s races, standing long jump, raffle and the popular sandcastle competition.

The fun starts at 2pm on Brodick beach and all visitors are reminded to purchase their drinks from the bar as this is not a BYOB event.