Rousing finale rounds off fantastic féis

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

The culmination of just five days of classes at this year’s return of Féis Arainn saw a splendid concert as the children showed off their newly-acquired skills.

More than 50 young pupils attended the classes during their school holidays to learn one or more of the disciplines on offer.





These included accordion, clarsach, drama, drumming, fiddle, singing, guitar, ukulele, piping, whistle, film-making, art and, for the first time, shinty.

Along with learning these instruments and skills, pupils also learned Gaelic from native speakers and fostered new friendships with the pupils and tutors.

Teaching the pupils were professional and talented tutors from across Scotland, who placed emphasis on providing a fun and enriching environment that was both enjoyable and friendly.

Participants, including secondary school pupils who took part in some of the master classes on offer, attended lessons twice a day in preparation for the final concert.





On Friday afternoon the Féis finale demonstrated the skills of the tutors and the abilities of the pupils who performed an entertaining set of musical and drama performances which belied the fact that many of them had only just learned to play their instruments.

The impressive concert featured individual classes, instruments and joint performances with the highlight of the show being the féis song which was sung by all of the pupils and tutors and which received a rousing round of applause from the audience.