Pladda is put up for sale

A small island just off the coast of Arran has gone up for sale on the open market.

Pladda has been put up for sale by its current owners, who have owned the island for more than 30 years, with a price tag of £350,000.

The 28-acre island is located just over half a mile off the southern tip of Arran in the Firth of Clyde, and was home to lighthouse keepers from the late 18th century until 1990 when its light was automated.





Currently uninhabited, the pear-shaped island comes with former keeper’s accommodations, a range of outbuildings, a former walled garden and a stone jetty.

Selling agents Knight Frank describe the island as ‘dramatic and remote’ with ‘breath-taking views towards the south coast of Arran, Ailsa Craig and Northern Ireland’.

Although the lighthouse itself, which is owned and maintained by the Northern Lighthouse Board, is not included in the sale, the former keeper’s accommodation includes two reception rooms, five bedrooms and a bathroom.

Separate adjacent accommodation has a bedroom, shower room and kitchen with sitting room, although Knight Frank warns the accommodation has not been used in recent years and ‘needs to be upgraded’. By the jetty is a boathouse and a single-room bothy.





Travelling via boat, which takes around 15 minutes from Silver Sands, there is a sheltered concrete jetty situated halfway down the eastern shore of the island in a small bay.

There is also an alternative landing spot historically used on the northwest tip of the island used to pull up a boat. The island also has its own helipad.

The island, which once had a church, was sold by the Arran Estates around 1990 to fashion designers Derek and Sally Morten, from Derbyshire.

According to Knight Frank’s brochure: ‘In the late 1980s, the current owners – both fashion designers – went in search of a place to wind down in Scotland. Their criteria being: remote, by water and firewood, but not an island.

‘Their journey led them to The Northern Lighthouse Boards list of keepers’ accommodations for sale due to automation.

‘After a failed sealed bid for Neist Point and a brief dalliance with Ailsa Craig, they visited Pladda. With the Firth of Clyde providing an excellent water feature, they subsequently won the isle at a sealed bid in 1990.’

Measuring 700 metres in length, the island features more than six acres of elevated grazing and 1,600 metres of rocky foreshore.

Knight Frank, which is marketing the island at offers in excess of £350,000, described the sale as a ‘rare opportunity’.

In addition to the location and spectacular views, it reveals, a further attraction is the rich array wildlife that live on and around the isle.

The agent added: ‘The surrounding sea presents an assortment of spectacles to the island on a regular basis.

‘This includes pods of dolphins and large basking sharks cruising by during the summer months.

‘The rocky shore hosts the odd otter peak and there is often a ubiquitous colony of seals found sunbathing on the jetty only to splash away from any incoming boats.

‘The island is also an important breeding ground and stop-off point for migratory sea birds, with over 100 species recorded in the past, including Arctic terns, gulls, turnstones and shags.’

The 95-foot high Pladda Lighthouse was designed by the renowned engineer Thomas Smith and dates from 1790.

Now remotely monitored from the Northern Lighthouse Board HQ in Edinburgh, it features three white flashes every 30 seconds, which can be seen from more 30km away.