John to represent Scotland at Phoenix Cup International

John Pennycott of Whiting Bay has been selected to once again represent Scotland in the Phoenix Cup International at the Forest of Arden near Birmingham later this month.

The international event, usually played between disabled golfers from Europe and the USA, is organised by Scottish Disability Golf and Curling (SDGC) and is the disabled equivalent of the Ryder/Solheim Cup.

Despite pandemic disruptions, the Phoenix Cup still went ahead last year, although with home nations competing due to international travel restrictions.





John represented Scotland in the 14-man team which helped to secure a 14 – 10 victory over England at Elmwood Golf Course in Cupar.

This year teams representing Scotland, England, Wales and USA will compete over three days starting on Sunday August 14.

This will be the 28th Phoenix Cup and it will be played as a Stableford Singles format competition.

John said: 'Playing disabled golf, especially with SDGC, has been a great boost and meeting so many people who have overcome different challenges has given me huge encouragement and help.'





John will be representing Team Scotland along with 15 other players, including team captain Adam Storrie.