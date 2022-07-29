Talk on history of Auchrannie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Mention Arran in conversation with someone from the mainland, and as often as not the name Auchrannie will be mentioned.

This is a tribute to the reputation the present-day resort has acquired within the Arran tourism business.

Alistair Mutch is the next speaker in the Tuesday talks series at the Arran Heritage Museum when his subject will be: Auchrannie and Arran tourism development in the 19th and 20th century.





Alastair is well qualified to talk on the subject as his family owned Auchrannie before selling to the current Johnstone family.

Those attending on Tuesday August 3 at 2.30pm will hear the thorough research Alistair has undertaken into his theme as he is compiling a book on the subject.

As capacity is limited, free tickets (after normal museum admission) will only be available on the day.



