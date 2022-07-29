Rain can’t spoil the fun at children’s day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

It may have been a wet day but that didn’t stop the crowds flocking to the ever-popular children’s fun day at Arran Heritage Museum.

The volunteers who run the museum had used every undercover space available in the marquees and the new garden room to accommodate lots of activities to provide the children with an afternoon of fun and games, while being entertained and educated at the same time – and it was all free to children up to the age of 12.





During the day there were storytelling sessions, kids tombola, horse-shoe throwing, demonstrations of spinning and weaving, beading and knitting.

Other treats included a chocolate fountain, face painting and games galore and a model train layout.

The Isle of Arran Pipe Band performed in the afternoon and other musicians, including the Arran Fiddle Club entertained throughout the day.

There was also plenty for the grown-ups to do too with many new and upgraded indoor and outdoor displays to see.



