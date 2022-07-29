Majestic red deer on Arran feature on conservation stamp artwork

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran painting by internationally acclaimed wildlife artist David Parry is to be used as the Wildlife Habitat Trust’s (WHT) 2022 conservation stamp.

Entitled Red Deer on Arran, the revenue from the sale of the stamp will help fund conservation projects across the UK.

The WHT was established in 1986 by members of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) and has become well known as the UK’s sporting shooting conservation fund. Every year the WHT launches a new conservation stamp which is taken from the artwork of a famous wildlife artist.





David Parry trained at the Central School of Art and is a full member of the Society for Wildlife Artists. He is a full-time artist, who started his career as an illustrator and progressed to wildlife painting, which remains his greatest passion.

Paul Williamson, WHT secretary and BASC’s head of land management, said: ‘It was an honour to have David create this year’s stamp artwork. The funds generated from the sale of these stamps will go directly towards funding conservation projects. The WHT continues to grow in the conservation sector and these stamps significantly contribute to our success.’

Arran was a natural choice of subject for the stamp painting, as BASC provides a stalking scheme there exclusively for members.

Martin Edwards, BASC’s head of deer management, said: ‘I’m delighted that this year’s stamp features an icon of the Scottish hills. The stamp reflects the beauty of Arran and the majesty of the red deer found there.’





The funds raised from last year’s WHT stamp, entitled Hen Harriers on Swinton Estate, went towards funding a nest camera which earlier this year caught national attention as it streamed live footage of a hen harrier nest on Swinton Estate.

Red deer on Arran features on the new Wildlife Habitat Trust’s conservation stamp. NO_B30deer01