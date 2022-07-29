Glencloy trail race timed for mainland runners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Runners, organisers of the Brodick to Glencloy trail race, have timed the event for later in the afternoon to make the race more accessible for visiting mainland runners.

Starting at 2.30pm, the Brodick to Glencloy trail race will take place on Sunday August 14. Entry is open to anyone aged 16 or over on the SiEntries website.

The route will be 200 yards shorter this year as the starting point will be at Ormidale Sports Pavilion, Brodick, instead of the disused garage forecourt in Auchrannie Road.





Other than the starting point, the route will be familiar to local runners and will take entrants up the ‘Old Lamlash Road’ footpath to the top of the Brodick to Lamlash road, then up the forestry track and down into Glen Cloy.

Crossing the bridge over the Cloy burn, the route turns right again on the footpath down the burnside, past Auchrannie to finish, by kind permission of Mr Ribbeck, in the disused garage forecourt there.

Last year’s winner was Jennifer Wetton, nee Emsley, in a remarkable time of 38 minutes and 48 seconds. An ex-Arran Runner, Jennifer has represented Scotland internationally and has a personal best for a half marathon of 76 minutes and 51 seconds.



