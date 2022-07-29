Arran Banner letters – week 30, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Water waste

Sir,

According to Scottish Water in your report on ‘dwindling Arran water supplies’ (July 22, 2022), the shortage is due to the surge in the number of visitors and record temperatures ‘across the country’.





No mention was made by Scottish Water of the pervasive leaks across the island. It is nonsensical that our island should be short of water. Rain in June was double that of last year.

At the same time, developers should consider the consequences of building more houses that are likely to be empty for most of the year. As many other locals over recent weeks, we have had very low pressure or no water at all from 7am to 10am each morning.

Yours,

Dr Peter Johnson,





Lamlash.

Power of the press

Sir,

The power of the press is truly marvellous. Once it took the appointment of a Minister of Drought to bring about torrential downpours. Now, it seems, a lead story in the Arran Banner is sufficient.

Yours,

Richard S Henderson,

Lochranza.

Cash required

Sir,

I wanted to share a plea to everyone coming to the Farmers’ Show next week to bring cash!

Lots of stalls like the one I’ll be on for the SSPCA won’t have card machines. We have tons of great prizes in our tombola and this is a huge fundraiser for our charity.

Yours,

Christine Drennan,

SSPCA fundraiser.

Helping the hungry

Sir,

As we approach the International Day of Friendship, Mary’s Meals is celebrating heart-warming stories of hope and camaraderie from around the world.

Mary’s Meals is a charity that serves nutritious school meals in 20 of the world’s poorest countries. The promise of a good meal attracts hungry children into the classroom where, instead of working or looking for food, they can gain an education.

As your readers will know, the classroom is also where lifelong friendships are made. Friendships like that of Fridah and Annette, from Zambia.

Fridah’s life changed forever when she fell ill with an undiagnosed illness, losing all ability to move and communicate. Luckily, she has a wonderful friend in Annette.

The two girls attend school together, where they eat Mary’s Meals. Despite the challenges she faces, Fridah is determined to get an education. She uses her toes to write and turn the pages of her books.

Fridah dreams of becoming a professional footballer when she is older. With our nutritious school meals giving her the energy to learn and play, and a good friend like Annette by her side, we hope she will achieve her dream.

It costs just 8p a day to feed a child with Mary’s Meals, meaning every donation – no matter how small – will make an enormous difference. For more information, please visit marysmeals.org.uk

Yours,

Thomas Black,

Mary’s Meals.