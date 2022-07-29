Arran Banner golf – week 30, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

On Wednesday July 20, Lamlash Golf Club ladies held a successful open day.

Forty two ladies played in almost perfect golfing weather. Congratulations to the green staff for all their hard work in getting the course in such a good condition.





An enjoyable prizegiving followed in the evening when sponsored prizes for every hole were given out.

The main prize winners were: Overall winner – Linda Hardie 83-19=64. Scratch winner – Ann May. 75 Silver division: 1 Isobel McDonald 87-19 68; 2 Alice Anderson 85-15=70; 3 Doreen Maine 85-14=71; 4 Ailsa Campbell 85-13=72. Bronze division: 1 Ann Ferrier 89-23=66 BIH; 2 Jenny Pattenden 100-34=66; 3 Wilma Kay 93-24=69; 4 Fiona Carswell 94-24=70.

The ladies thank all members, friends and businesses who donated prizes.

Thursday July 21, Summer Cup: 1 Dylan Smith 75-14=61; 2 Dougie Macfarlane 67-2=65; 3 Gordon MacIntyre 86-21=65; 4 Jack McNally 70-4=66. Best scratch: Dougie Macfarlane 67. Magic twos: Alastair Crawford and Neil Young, both @16th. Hole 16 drawn both winners.





Monday July 25, island mixed fours: Sixteen couples took part in the island mixed fours. Winners: Val and Alistair Crawford; runners up: Susan and Ian Docherty. Scratch winners: Lynda and David Blair.

Fixtures: Saturday July 30 – E I Cannon Charity Day Competition. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Sunday July 31, Hastings Cup final round, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Thursday August 4, Summer Cup. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Friday August 5, Lamlash Open practice day and Dan Crawford Salver. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Saturday August 6, Lamlash Open round one.

Sunday August 7, Lamlash Open round two. Entries to Open still available.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 20, The McLintock Cup: Dating from 1908, the McLintock is one our most prestigious trophies and always draws a good number of players.

This year’s competition was no exception. Forty one golfers played on a fine day but the wind increased towards evening. There were 15 no returns and scoring was modest but David Morrison’s winning score of level par was no mean feat considering the conditions.

Result: 1 David Morrison (11) 63; 2 Gavin Mainds (7) 65; 3 David Blair (13) 66; 4 Nicol Auld (4) 67. Tom Paterson recorded the best gross score on 70 strokes and magic twos were recorded as follows: Sandy Pringle @3rd; Gavin Mainds @4th; Sean Higgins and David Morrison @17th.

Saturday and Sunday July 23 and 24, The Hunter Furnishings WBGC Gents Open: After a succession of opens blessed with fine weather, 2022 paid us back in spades.

Spells of torrential rain on Saturday and Sunday made for extremely difficult golfing conditions. In view of that, some of the scoring in all three divisions was surprisingly good with a healthy proportion of returns in the net 60s.

Saturday July 23, The Bank of Scotland Cup, 81 played: 1 Keith Martin (7) 59; 2 Kenneth Sillars (20) 60 acb; 3 Gavin Mainds (7) 60; 4 Andrew Martin (14) 63. Seven magic twos were returned. The full list is available on the club’s website.

Sunday July 24, The Royal Bank of Scotland Cup, 75 played: 1 David Blair (14) 60; 2 Gavin Mainds (6) 62 acb; 3 David Morrison (11) 62 acb; 4 Nicol Auld (4) 62. A total of 14 magic twos were returned. The full list is available on the club’s website.

The 2022 WBGC Open Champion is Gavin Mainds, who pipped Keith Martin on a countback after both returned scores of 121. Nicol Auld secured third place with a total of 127. The best overall scratch scores came from Craig Young on 130 and Tom Paterson on 131. Congratulations to everyone. It was stunning golf considering the weather.

Once again our thanks go to Neil Richardson and Hunter Furnishings for their generous sponsorship. The Stressless recliner chair and stool offered for the first hole in one remained unclaimed but Neil’s generosity enabled us to auction the item in the clubhouse. Past captain Andy Martin was the winner after a bidding war with Freddie Zund. No doubt the hit on Andy’s bank account will feel less painful when contemplated from the comfort of his new recliner.

As always, the course was in superb condition and coped well with the deluge of rain over the two days. Stewart has looked after the course alone for some time now but the recent recruitment of a part time assistant is already helping him take the course to a new level. Both he and Chris deserve our heartfelt thanks for their efforts.

In the clubhouse, John, Nanci, Louise and Kirstie worked wonders to feed and water a large number of hungry, thirsty and wet golfers and Jamie the Train kept up a constant supply of burgers lovingly cooked on the outside barbie. Thanks go to Whiting Bay Improvements for the use of two gazebos without which the barbie would have been a non starter. Thanks also to Sandy and Shonagh Pringle for putting them up.

Thanks to Jennifer Peebles, Flora Jean Mack and Jenni Martin who helped out in the starter’s hut and clubhouse and to all our suppliers and friends who also helped. Finally, thanks to all participants who, despite the weather, once again made such a success of our flagship golfing weekend of 2022. See you all next year.

Fixtures: Saturday July 30, WBGC Ladies Open. Sunday July 31, Nestor’s Jug Stableford. Wednesday August 3, The McNicol Cup.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 20, Summer Cup, 33 played: 1 Finlay Sillars 72-13=59; 2 Matt Keir 67-5=62; 3 Nicol Hume 79-16=63. Scratch: Ewan McKinnon 64. Sunday July 24, Club Trophy, 12 played: 1 Nicol Hume 80-16=64; 2 Fred Galbraith 81-15=66; 3 Bob McCrae 77-10=67. Scratch: Bob McCrae 77.

Fixtures: Sunday July 31, Centenary Quaich (Stableford). Wednesday August 3, Summer Cup.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday July 20, Gents Summer Cup: 1 A Bannatyne 54-15=39; 2 A Kerr 49-9=40; 3 A McNicol 59-8=42. Scratch: J McNally 46. Magic twos: A Bannatyne and A McNicol. Thursday July 21, Ladies Rock Plate: 1 Elizabeth Kelso and Pat Adamson 26+28=54 points; 2 Jenni Turnbull and Alice Anderson 26 +26=52 points.

Corrie Golf Club

Congratulations to Billy Paton on winning the Lochranza Castle Golf Club championship played at Corrie.

Fixtures: Saturday July 30, 18 hole medal. Wednesday August 3, 18 hole medal.

SWI golf

Monday July 11, SWI 18 hole Greensomes: The qualifying round for the SWI national golf competition was played at Lamlash Golf Club. Four teams played in the late afternoon and the winners were: 1 Alice Anderson and Fiona Henderson 84-16=68;

2 Elizabeth Kelso and Pat Adamson 92-22=70; 3 Piet Johnston and Jerry Arthur 97-25.6=71.4.

The golf was followed by a lovely meal at the Drift Inn and the raffle raised £40 for the federation. The first two teams will go to the national golf competition at Carnwath Golf Club, Carnwath, Lanark, on Monday August 22.

Fixture: Monday August 15, SWI 12 hole competition at Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club at 4pm, followed by sandwiches and cakes at the clubhouse. Any member wishing to take part should contact Carole on 860530.

Ann May scratch winner with a few of the other main prize winners at Lamlash Open Day. NO_B30golf01

Elizabeth Kelso, Pat Adamson, Fiona Henderson and Alice Anderson will attend the SWI national golf competition. No_B30golf02

The winners of the island mixed fours competition at Lamlash were Val and Alistair Crawford. NO_B30golf03

Winners of the Shiskine ladies Rock Plate, Elizabeth Kelso and Pat Adamson. NO_B30golf04