Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 30

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday July 27, 2002

Lamlash ladies open golf winners, including champion Isobel Gibson and ladies captain Liz Paul. 01_B30years01

Some of the Lamlash garden trail participants in one of the gardens, Amalwhidden at The Avenues, on the hill towards Brodick. Seated right and standing right are owners Lesley and Ian Grant. 01_B30years02





Winners of the Whiting Bay fun day dog show: champion Abby with owner Hazel, reserve Bounce with owner Julie and judge Joyce. 01_B30years03

Lama Yeshe Losal, left, visited the Holy Isle this week to see the redevelopment of the buildings which have been taken over by the Samye Ling Buddhist order. 01_B30years04

Workers from Barr Construction at the Holy Isle redevelopment site. 01_B30years05

Stewart Lambie, chairman of Arran Antiquarians, and Norval Murray hand files containing their researched history of Arran between 1857 to 1928 from the files of the Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald to Arran’s retiring librarian Euan McConnell. 01_B30years06





These ten little bundles of fluff will grow up to be Pyrenean mountain dogs. Their mother Molly is owned by Isobel and Ian Adamson of Kilmory. 01_B30years07