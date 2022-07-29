Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 30
Saturday July 27, 2002
Lamlash ladies open golf winners, including champion Isobel Gibson and ladies captain Liz Paul. 01_B30years01
Some of the Lamlash garden trail participants in one of the gardens, Amalwhidden at The Avenues, on the hill towards Brodick. Seated right and standing right are owners Lesley and Ian Grant. 01_B30years02
Winners of the Whiting Bay fun day dog show: champion Abby with owner Hazel, reserve Bounce with owner Julie and judge Joyce. 01_B30years03
Lama Yeshe Losal, left, visited the Holy Isle this week to see the redevelopment of the buildings which have been taken over by the Samye Ling Buddhist order. 01_B30years04
Workers from Barr Construction at the Holy Isle redevelopment site. 01_B30years05
Stewart Lambie, chairman of Arran Antiquarians, and Norval Murray hand files containing their researched history of Arran between 1857 to 1928 from the files of the Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald to Arran’s retiring librarian Euan McConnell. 01_B30years06
These ten little bundles of fluff will grow up to be Pyrenean mountain dogs. Their mother Molly is owned by Isobel and Ian Adamson of Kilmory. 01_B30years07